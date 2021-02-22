Northcoast Research Comments on Chart Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $134.02 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average is $98.85.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,936,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

