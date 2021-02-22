Northcoast Research Weighs in on nLIGHT, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of nLIGHT in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for nLIGHT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of LASR opened at $44.92 on Monday. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 2.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $166,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,888 shares in the company, valued at $16,104,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

