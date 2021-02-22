Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Up 9%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price shot up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.30. 1,973,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,414,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

A number of research firms have commented on NOG. Truist boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $563.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 935,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,321 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $3,216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 244,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

