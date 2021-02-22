Northstar Group Inc. Acquires 3,021 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,993,000 after purchasing an additional 387,047 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after acquiring an additional 339,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after buying an additional 277,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,748,000 after buying an additional 208,935 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,673. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

