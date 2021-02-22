Northstar Group Inc. Buys 9,160 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Discovery comprises approximately 1.0% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.92. 185,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,596,867. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCA. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

