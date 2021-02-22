Northstar Group Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up about 1.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.20.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
