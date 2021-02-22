Northstar Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,902. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.