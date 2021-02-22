Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $43.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $737.70. 531,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,674,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $822.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.47. The firm has a market cap of $708.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.88, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

