Northstar Group Inc. Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $53.90. 33,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.