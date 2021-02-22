Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes Acquires 2,110 Shares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,687.70.

NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 46,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

