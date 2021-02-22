Northwest Natural (NWN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Northwest Natural (NYSE: NWN):

2/11/2021 – Northwest Natural was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

2/10/2021 – Northwest Natural was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

2/5/2021 – Northwest Natural was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

2/4/2021 – Northwest Natural was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

12/24/2020 – Northwest Natural was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Shares of NWN traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.70. 12,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,670. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $76.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,532.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $198,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 92,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth $839,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

