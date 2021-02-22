Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Up 6.4%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 34,034,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 16,229,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 84,505 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

