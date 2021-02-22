NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading 6.9% Higher

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares traded up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.00. 5,175,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 5,066,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,627 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,559,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,485,000 after buying an additional 1,940,079 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 567,226 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,614,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 529,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

