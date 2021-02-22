Novanta (NOVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Novanta to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $144.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Novanta has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $146.16.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

