Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 11.8% Following Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) fell 11.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $241.16 and last traded at $245.09. 3,464,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 5,143,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.88.

Specifically, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

