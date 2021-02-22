NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Price Down 6.8%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s share price was down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.68 and last traded at $36.90. Approximately 5,256,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,878,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,030,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 112,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 36,602 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 48,587 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 613,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 57,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,768,000 after acquiring an additional 87,214 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.