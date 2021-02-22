Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Trading Down 6.1%

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.03 and last traded at $45.20. 3,059,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,416,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.60, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 59,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $2,500,561.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,305 shares of company stock worth $7,492,556 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $6,890,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $4,956,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.