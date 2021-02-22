NuBits Reaches Market Cap of $5.07 Million (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. NuBits has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $446.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001159 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.64 or 0.00370587 BTC.

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

