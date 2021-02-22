Nuco.cloud Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000728 BTC on exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $38,525.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

