NuShares Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $2,640.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00011559 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,853,498,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,526,397,643 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

