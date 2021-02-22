Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.81% of Nutanix worth $52,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,598.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $33.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $312.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

