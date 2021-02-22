Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 1,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRIFF)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets.

