nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $25.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

