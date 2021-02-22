NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is ProShare Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,687 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NVIDIA worth $347,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $595.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $564.46.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

