NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Susquehanna

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.46.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $596.14. 30,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,609,088. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $369.01 billion, a PE ratio of 96.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.