NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $680.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $650.00 to $680.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.69.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $589.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $545.74 and its 200 day moving average is $526.08. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.