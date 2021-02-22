NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $680.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $650.00 to $680.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.69.
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $589.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $545.74 and its 200 day moving average is $526.08. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
