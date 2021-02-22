NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,053 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $77,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $49,122,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after purchasing an additional 248,845 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 600,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $95,460,000 after purchasing an additional 225,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 214,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,905.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,611 shares of company stock worth $13,552,135. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $191.59 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $200.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

