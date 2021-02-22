Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 13,197,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 23,628,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Nxt-ID as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

