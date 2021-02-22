Oakmont Corp Has $34.31 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oakmont Corp decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,945 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 3.0% of Oakmont Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $34,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.48. The stock had a trading volume of 124,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $220.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.48. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,619,830 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

