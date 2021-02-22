Oakmont Corp Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oakmont Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,812 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.5% of Oakmont Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $564.46.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $3.09 on Monday, reaching $593.97. 219,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,609,088. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $367.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.