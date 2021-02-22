Oakmont Corp Sells 1,317 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oakmont Corp decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 6.4% of Oakmont Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $72,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 783,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,528,000 after purchasing an additional 122,477 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,371. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

