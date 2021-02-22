Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMP opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.59 million, a PE ratio of 227.18 and a beta of 2.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

