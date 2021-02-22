Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.11.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,350 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $26,416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $2,910,000.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.