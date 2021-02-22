Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) rose 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.31. Approximately 390,283 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 217,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,725,350 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $26,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,494,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,696,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $2,910,000.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

