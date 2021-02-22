Observer Price Up 59.3% Over Last 7 Days (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded up 59.3% against the dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $17.59 million and approximately $22.32 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars.

