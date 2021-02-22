ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Trading Down 6.9%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.70. 14,931,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 9,660,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on OBSV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Get ObsEva alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ObsEva by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ObsEva by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 131,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in ObsEva by 1,213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.