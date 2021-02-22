Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.20), RTT News reports. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,127,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,473,420. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. UBS Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

