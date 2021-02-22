Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)’s share price rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 237,893 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 52,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.39.
In other news, EVP Gregor M. Dornau sold 8,500 shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $119,595.00. Insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $144,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.
About Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
