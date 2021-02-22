Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)’s share price rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 237,893 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 52,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregor M. Dornau sold 8,500 shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $119,595.00. Insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $144,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBCI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 43.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.