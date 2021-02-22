Ocean Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $90.34 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002019 BTC on major exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $462.55 million and approximately $90.34 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.00744110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00039871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00024205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062107 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00038616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.54 or 0.04377602 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

OCEAN is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

