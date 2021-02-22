OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Head to Head Review

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and FFD Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 13.14% 5.38% 0.71% FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of FFD Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFD Financial has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OceanFirst Financial and FFD Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 1 4 1 3.00 FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.27%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than FFD Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and FFD Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $350.96 million 3.67 $88.57 million $2.07 10.30 FFD Financial $19.27 million 3.77 $6.32 million N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFD Financial.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats FFD Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. It also offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2019 the company operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative/branch office located in Red Bank; 54 additional branch offices and five deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area, as well as Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; property and casualty insurance products; and cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, bill pay, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, night depository, teller, and online and mobile banking services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Uhrichsville, Berlin, Mt. Hope, and Sugarcreek, Ohio. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.