Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.10

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) announced a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:OSEC remained flat at $GBX 89.50 ($1.17) during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.97 million and a PE ratio of -44.75. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 52 week low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.50 ($1.17).

About Octopus AIM VCT 2

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

