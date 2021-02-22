Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.10

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) announced a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:OSEC remained flat at $GBX 89.50 ($1.17) during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.97 million and a PE ratio of -44.75. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 52 week low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.50 ($1.17).
About Octopus AIM VCT 2
