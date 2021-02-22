Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Shares Gap Down to $11.51

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $9.00. Ocuphire Pharma shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 536 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCUP. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

