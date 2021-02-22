Odyssey (OCN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $724,312.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $724,312.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.26 or 0.00477463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00068408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00085762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00057436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.55 or 0.00495255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00072276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

