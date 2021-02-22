Offshift Trading Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Offshift token can now be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00008294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $587,838.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,328.14 or 0.99719555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00036337 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00146195 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

