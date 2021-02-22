Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading 7.3% Higher

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.20. 1,004,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,032,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

The stock has a market cap of $439.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 1,345.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 303,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 630.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 270,897 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Oil States International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 269,747 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Oil States International by 613.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 121,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

