OIN Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. OIN Finance has a market cap of $3.49 million and $1.85 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.26 or 0.00476202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00068302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00086419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00057245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.00489162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00071913 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026395 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

OIN Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

