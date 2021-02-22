OKB Price Tops $20.18 on Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $20.18 or 0.00037515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $1.01 billion worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKB has traded up 139.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00057885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.65 or 0.00737368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00061424 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,376.79 or 0.04418448 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.