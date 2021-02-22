Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLMA shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,921,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,501,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,525,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.97. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $60.27.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.