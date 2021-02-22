Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $19,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 274,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

OLLI stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.