OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 243,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 365,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 889,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after purchasing an additional 652,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.70. 661,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,547,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

